WILLIE Z. MA September 11, 1934 - May 3, 2020 Willie Ma, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed peacefully away at home surrounded by his family on May 3, 2020. Willie was a self-made renaissance man of the world. Born into a large family in Singapore during the depression, he persevered to support his family after his father's passing at a young age. As a newspaper photographer in his early 20's, he heard a Japanese touring choir sing a folk song that would change his life. Fortified with the allure of Japan, and with incredible resilience and tenacity, he left his small country, travelled abroad to Japan, learned the language fluently, and put himself through university. He obtained a degree in Engineering from the prestigious Waseda University in Tokyo and launched lifelong friendships. While at university, he was appointed as Liaison Officer to the Singapore Economic Development Board by the Singapore Finance Minister where he successfully coordinated several multi-national industrial ventures. It was here that he met his first wife Junko and cultivated 23 years of adventure until her sudden passing in 1988. During the 60's and 70's, Willie held fascinating roles with Mobil Oil Malaysia-Singapore (where his first daughter Yuri was born), the Singapore High Commission in London, England (where his second daughter Lingli was born), and Sibata Hario Glass stationed in Marseille, France. After travelling throughout Europe, he set his sights on Canada, where he ultimately settled in Scarborough with his family. His charismatic and fastidious personality made him a skilled District Petroleum Sales Representative for Texaco Canada and a unique Marketing Liaison for all Far East Sales for Falconbridge International Ltd. A career pivot in 1980 gave him the opportunity to run his own printing business where he worked tirelessly to establish and successfully run Toyographic Inc. for over 20 years. Willie welcomed his second wife Yoshie and her daughter Amy into his life in 1991. They eventually moved together to the banks of the Rouge River in Markham. He cherished his life with Yoshie and Amy as his third daughter in their house in the woods. There, he meticulously maintained his fleet of German cars and played many rounds of golf. He had fond memories of his friends at the Cedar Brae Golf Club celebrating not one, but three "Hole in Ones". He was happiest at the helm of family BBQs and dinner parties, including his son-in-laws Jamie Coulter and Danny Whelan and their families. Willie loved watching his grandchildren, Alex, Owen, Aidan, Ronan, and all his granddogs run freely around his property. Willie instilled in his family a strong work ethic and lifelong love of travelling and the outdoors, with a fondness for Georgian Bay. He embraced being Canadian with many trips on both coasts. He loved fishing, camping, boating, skiing, and scuba diving. He learned to play the guitar and piano, and even learned to sing. Yoshie and his daughters supported Willie as dementia took a toll on his functioning but never his achievements, pride, and dignity. He will be remembered as a meticulous and stubborn man but who had a kind and gentle soul. Willie leaves us the legacy of determination and adventure. He was profoundly loved and will be missed. A small family service has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held when possible. Please consider a donation in Willie's memory to the Alzheimer Society Research Program.https://alzheimer.ca/en/Home/Research/Alzheimer-Society-Research-Program.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 9 to May 13, 2020