WILMA HANNA HILTON CLARK September 28, 1929 - March 4, 2019 Wilma passed away peacefully March 4, 2019, in St. Andrews, NB. Born and raised in Toronto, one of four siblings to Sam and Nancy Hilton. Wilma leaves behind her husband, John; children, Cynthia, John Jr. (Pam) and Jim (Beth); grandkids, Jay (Talia), Kyle and Chelsey; great-grandkid, Jack; and her in-laws, Nancy Wolfe, Richard and Margie Clark and their families. Aunt Wilma will be remembered by all her Quennell, Fick and Hilton nieces, nephews and their families; and cousin, Gertrude in Belfast. Arrangements have been entrusted to Humphreys Funeral Home, 20 Marks Street, St. Stephen, New Brunswick, E3L 2B2 (506 - 466 - 3110). A celebration of Wilma's life will be held in St. Andrews, NB; on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at the Algonquin Hotel Casino. To place a memorial donation, a condolence to the family go to www.humphreysfh.com. Although a time of sadness and great loss, we draw comfort in knowing that Wilma is now singing with the Angels.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2019
