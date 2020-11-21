WILMA MASON (neé Boesche) March 15, 1930 - November 17, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Wilma Mason announces her death at the Trillium Health Center in Mississauga. Wilma is survived by Colin, her husband of 57 years, her four children Mark Baverstock, Claire Benn (James), James (Barb), and Jane, as well as her sister Irmi Shand and brother Gunter (Loni). Wilma was born in Stade, Germany, where she lived through the war, the death of her older brother Hans in Russia, and the aftermath of British occupation. She emigrated to Canada in 1950, living in the Beaches area of Toronto before settling with Colin in a boathouse on the Credit River; in 1969, they moved to the house we love so much on Bexhill Road. Wilma was always happy to contribute to community efforts such as fund raising and marching to save the Rattray Marsh, canvassing for the Canadian Cancer Society
, and contributing to two cookbooks (Fare for Friends and The Good Friends Cookbook) to benefit Interim Place, a local shelter for battered women and their children. Her family and friends will miss her laugh, her cooking, her caring, her capability, and her bubbly personality. The family has made private funeral arrangements.