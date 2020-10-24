WINIFRED DAPHNE KENNY March 10, 1937 - October 5, 2020 Surrounded by the love of her family, Daphne left us peacefully. She was predeceased by her parents Brian and Winifred Kenny; sister Denise; brother-in-law Nei; and dear friend Mac McCarthy. Survived by younger brother Cam (Wilma); nieces and nephews Peter, Tammy, Robyn (Matt), Cam, Trevor (Amanda), Debbie (Peter) and John; and numerous cousins. Daphne was an intensely private person yet was surrounded by friends. She enjoyed hiking and birding, and could capture the essence of an animal or bird in a quick sketch. Her younger cousins fondly recall the Saturday morning art classes she held for them as children. She began her career working for the Ontario Motor League, then moved to her father's company. Following the death of the then current CAO Zig Seilis in the 1970's, Daph stepped in as CAO and for the rest of her working life successfully managed Kenny Industries, an engineering import, manufacturing and sales firm in Toronto. A voracious reader and book collector, Daphne continued to study throughout her life, taking courses in science and history. She shelved her books two deep, could always locate any particular one in a moment, loaned them generously, and made sure they were returned. She fiercely loved her family and her cousins and all her nieces and nephews. We hold many happy memories of family gatherings at her cottage. After her retirement she moved to Sydenham to be closer to her sister Denise and brother Cameron and their families. Daphne was a kind and gentle soul, and we will miss her. Cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be given to the Southern Frontenac Community Services' Meals on Wheels program (info@sfcsc.ca), or to the charity of your choice.



