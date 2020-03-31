You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Winifred Patricia HOLLIDAY


1929 - 2020
WINIFRED PATRICIA HOLLIDAY On Thursday, March 26, 2020, Winifred Patricia Holliday (née James), loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many, passed away of heart complications at the age of 90. Born in Oxford, England on December 9, 1929, she immigrated to Canada after marrying her loving and surviving husband of 65 years, Jim (Heber James) Holliday. Win was a treasured friend by many, and was a joy to spend time with, she loved laughter and fun, and was always up for a lively discussion. Win was preceded in death by her brother Cyril and sister June. She is survived by her beloved husband Jim, her brother Michael, her daughters Jill and Sheila (Michael Tomasek) and her two favourite (and only) grandchildren Cody Veal and Sara Veal. To read her full obituary, visit www.barnesmemorialfuneral home.com. A memorial gathering will be held at a future date. Donations can be made to St. John's Rehab Hospital or The Sisterhood of St. John the Divine.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 31 to Apr. 4, 2020
