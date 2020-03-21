|
|
WINK VOGEL (Walter) June 20, 1934 - March 14, 2020 Vancouver, BC It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Wink Vogel on Saturday, March 14th 2020 at VGH at age 85. Wink passed away peacefully with family at his side. Wink was a kind and devoted husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, business associate and friend to many. Predeceased by his eldest son Kris, daughter-in-law Julie, and brothers Richard and William. Survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Noelle; children, Randy (Pam), Tracy (Scott), Tim (Kari); and his four grandchildren, (Megan, Emily, Kris and Rio). Wink was born in Burnaby on June 20, 1934 to Hunter and Isabel Vogel. Wink was a devoted family man and an avid sailor who enjoyed cruising and racing both locally and internationally with his family. The family spent many summers cruising the BC coast. Wink competed in 5 Victoria- Maui International Yacht Races with his sons. Traveling the world for both business, pleasure and with family brought great joy to Wink and Noelle. Wink was a music lover, a player and an avid collector of vintage guitars. Wink loved his family business, Cloverdale Paint. He treated the employees, customers and business associates as part of the family. At Cloverdale Paint, Wink was known as 'a fearless leader' never to shy away from a challenge but always considerate of others. Wink surrounded himself with great leaders and great people and he had a way of bringing out the best in everyone. When he put his mind to something, it was game on and everyone shared his passion and came together for the common goal. A Celebration of Wink's life will be delayed at this time. When appropriate, one will be scheduled.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2020