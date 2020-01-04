You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Winston Howard ERNST

Winston Howard ERNST Obituary
WINSTON HOWARD ERNST May 25, 1943 - December 28, 2019 Winston Ernst of Peterborough, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Hospice Peterborough. He was surrounded by his wife, Betty Jean Ernst (formerly Moyle, nee Fallis) and his four children, Katelyn MacKenzie (Paul), Victoria Dunn (David), Suzanne Ernst (Mahyar Ladani) and Winston (Julie). He is also lovingly remembered by his stepsons, Christopher Moyle (Tracey) and Jay Moyle. As per Winston's wishes, his body was donated to the University of Toronto. We look forward to his visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 and his celebration of life on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow. Both will be held at the Ashburnham Funeral Home and Reception Centre located at 840 Armour Road, Peterborough, ON K9H 2A2. An online version of Winston's obituary can be found at: www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca. In lieu of flowers,, remember Winston with a donation to the Kawartha-Haliburton Children's Foundation, in order to enrich the lives of children by helping to support youth participation in sports and the arts. Donations to Hospice Peterborough who took such good care of Winston in his final days would also be welcome. The weeks go by so quickly, but the music goes on forever.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, 2020
