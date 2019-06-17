You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for W.J. SHEPLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

W.J. Quentin SHEPLEY


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
W.J. Quentin SHEPLEY Obituary
W.J. QUENTIN SHEPLEY CA CPA Bangor, N Ireland June 15, 1936 Cobourg, ON June 12, 2019 Johannesburg, UK, Canada Retired CFO of the Victorian Order of Nurses for Canada. Son of Elizabeth (nee McBride) and Harold Shepley. Predeceased by brothers Michael and Elkin. Brother-in- law to Elizabeth. Dearly loved by wife Honor and children Graeme and Andrea. In lieu of flowers, in Quentin's memory please consider supporting your community library, the Northumberland Humane Society or Beyond the Blue Box (Cobourg). A private service to be held in Toronto. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 17 to June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.