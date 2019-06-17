|
|
W.J. QUENTIN SHEPLEY CA CPA Bangor, N Ireland June 15, 1936 Cobourg, ON June 12, 2019 Johannesburg, UK, Canada Retired CFO of the Victorian Order of Nurses for Canada. Son of Elizabeth (nee McBride) and Harold Shepley. Predeceased by brothers Michael and Elkin. Brother-in- law to Elizabeth. Dearly loved by wife Honor and children Graeme and Andrea. In lieu of flowers, in Quentin's memory please consider supporting your community library, the Northumberland Humane Society or Beyond the Blue Box (Cobourg). A private service to be held in Toronto. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 17 to June 21, 2019