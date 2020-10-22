You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

WM Allen RAISBECK
WM. ALLEN RAISBECK, MD, LLB March 15, 1939 - October 12, 2020 Allen was predeceased by his beloved wife Claire and is survived by his two children Lisa (Donald) and Jodi (Matthew), and four grandchildren: Andrew (Julia), Mathew (Anya), Jamie and Hannah. He graduated from Queens Medicine in '64 and went on to graduate from Osgoode Law in '71. He practised both careers simultaneously and was also a successful businessman, who was well respected by his peers. He was loyal to his family and enjoyed some close friendships along the way. He sometimes enjoyed golf, always a good martini and had a very witty sense of humour. His daughters both inherited his love for good food and cooking. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to Humber River Hospital Dialysis.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 22 to Oct. 26, 2020.
