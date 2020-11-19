You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Wolfgang Robert KOEP
WOLFGANG ROBERT KOEP April 3, 1928 - November 15, 2020 With gratitude for his incredible life, Wolfgang's family shares the news of his peaceful passing at the age of 92. Beloved Bob, Uffi, Uppi will be remembered by his wife, Maria Schwill, and family in Canada and Europe for his immense love and dedication, humour, generosity, strength and spirit. Born in Wuppertal, Germany, Wolfgang emigrated to Canada as a textile engineer before becoming the first European sports writer for the Toronto Star, travelling the globe to cover the FIFA World Cup and Olympics as a journalist and co-author of books on those events. The go-to before Google, he was an avid traveler, soccer fanatic and news junkie. He had an amazing circle of loyal friends and could always be counted on to bring the beer. Prost, Uppi. You will be missed by so many. In keeping with his wishes, a funeral will not be held. Donations in his memory to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at mceachniefuneral.ca.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 19 to Nov. 23, 2020.
