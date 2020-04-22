You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON M6S 1P4
(416) 767-3153
Wyman J. A. MERRIFIELD


1932 - 2020
Wyman J. A. MERRIFIELD Obituary
WYMAN J. A. MERRIFIELD Passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Toronto, Ontario at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Maria Luisa, loving father of Monica (Filippo Miglior), Carmen (Tim Falconer), Anthony and Peter (Leslie Fitzgerald). A leap year baby, Wyman was born in 1932 in Copper Cliff, Ontario the second eldest son of Anthony Merrifield and Albertine (nee Levis). Wyman met and married Maria Luisa in Mexico City and together raised four beautiful children. A gentle observer known for his great wit and devotee of classical music and jazz and well read, always enjoying his Globe & Mail, he loved the ocean, pattern of birds in flight, and baseball. We thank the doctors and nurses at Oakville Trafalgar Hospital Cardiac Unit and Toronto Western Hospital who compassionately supported Wyman in his final years. A private catholic service will be held with family at the Yorke Chapel in Toronto. For those who wish, donations may be made in memory of Wyman to the Toronto Western Hospital Foundation - Peter Munk Cardiac Centre.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020
