Hendren Funeral Home- Lakefield - Lakefield
66 Queen St.
Lakefield, ON K0L 2H0
(705) 652-3355
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Regency Of Lakefield
91 Concession St.
Lakefield, ON
View Map
Yio Mark SAAR


1925 - 2019
Yio Mark SAAR Obituary
YIO MARK SAAR November 23, 1925, Estonia My dad's final journey came to an end peacefully on October 30, 2019. He is fondly remembered by his loving family Leili, Elyn, Peter, Ross and Hayley. Special thanks to Doctors Rand, Beamish, Zalewski, Blouin and the staff at Hospice Peterborough for their wonderful care and compassion. Arrangements entrusted to The Hendren Funeral Homes, Lakefield Chapel. A private burial has taken place. To family and friends, we invite you to a celebration of his life to be held at "The Regency Of Lakefield", 91 Concession St., Lakefield, on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Hospice Peterborough would be appreciated by our family and can be made by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019
