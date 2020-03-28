|
YOKO YONEMITSU (nee Iwase) 1927 - 2020 Yoko left us peacefully on March 25, 2020, in her 93rd year. She had a rich and fulfilling life. Yoko leaves her son, Glenn; grandsons, Tait and Blaine; sisters, Joan, Harriet, Vickie, Claire, Marge (1979), Kay (2016), and brother, Michi (1936). Predeceased by her husband, Mits (1996). Yoko was born in Maple Ridge, BC, and was interned at Slocan, BC during WWII. Her father's unexpected death inspired Yoko to devote herself to her sisters, becoming a second parent to them. Yoko returned to Vancouver in 1950, relocated to Lethbridge, AB, and then to Toronto where she met Mits, married and settled in Willowdale in 1960. Yoko had a strong work ethic - she was initially a teacher, but loved business - she worked at Shell Canada between the '50s to '80s. Yoko spent her latter years in London, ON to be closer to family. In her memory, donations may be made to the Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre. A Celebration of Life to follow in the summer. Visit remembering.ca for details.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1, 2020