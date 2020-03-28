You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for YOKO YONEMITSU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

YOKO (Iwase) YONEMITSU


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
YOKO (Iwase) YONEMITSU Obituary
YOKO YONEMITSU (nee Iwase) 1927 - 2020 Yoko left us peacefully on March 25, 2020, in her 93rd year. She had a rich and fulfilling life. Yoko leaves her son, Glenn; grandsons, Tait and Blaine; sisters, Joan, Harriet, Vickie, Claire, Marge (1979), Kay (2016), and brother, Michi (1936). Predeceased by her husband, Mits (1996). Yoko was born in Maple Ridge, BC, and was interned at Slocan, BC during WWII. Her father's unexpected death inspired Yoko to devote herself to her sisters, becoming a second parent to them. Yoko returned to Vancouver in 1950, relocated to Lethbridge, AB, and then to Toronto where she met Mits, married and settled in Willowdale in 1960. Yoko had a strong work ethic - she was initially a teacher, but loved business - she worked at Shell Canada between the '50s to '80s. Yoko spent her latter years in London, ON to be closer to family. In her memory, donations may be made to the Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre. A Celebration of Life to follow in the summer. Visit remembering.ca for details.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of YOKO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -