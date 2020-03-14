|
YVONNE HART SCOTT (Tommy) (née Baptist) January 19, 1922 - Three Rivers, Quebec (now Trois-Rivieres) March 9, 2020 - Calgary, Alberta Surrounded by her adoring family, Tommy Scott of Calgary, Alberta, passed away peacefully on Monday March 9, 2020 at the age of 98 years after a long and happy life. Tommy was born in Three Rivers, Quebec on January 19, 1922 as the fourth daughter of Edward Langley Bond Baptist and Margeurette Yvonne Buntin Hart Baptist. Tommy was predeceased by her loving husband, Tom Foster Scott in 2007 and by her three older sisters, Adrienne Macdougall (Tom), Peggy Fess (Bill) and Luise Baptist. She is survived by her four children, Deborah Scott (Lynn Craig Schumacher), Ted Scott (Jo-Ann McArthur), Jennifer Scott (Graham Duff), and Geoff Scott (Michelle Scott); nine grandchildren, Hart Lambur, Cayley Lambur (Kyle Blasman), Caroline Scott (Geoff Glen), Thomas Ian Scott, Katherine Scott, Liam Duff, Riley Duff, Foster Scott (Monica Jensen) and Dustin Scott (Lucy Smith); and one great-grandson, Dashiell Blasman. Tommy married engineer Tom Foster Scott, from Vancouver, in 1952 in Three Rivers. In their 55 years of marriage they lived first in the east, where their children were born: Montreal; Prescott, Ontario; Dorval, and then settled in Beaconsfield for many years. In 1971 they moved to Fort McMurray Alberta; then Edmonton; finally settling in Calgary in 1976. Tommy will be remembered as a loving wife, supportive mother, wonderful mother-in-law, and proud grandmother and great grandmother. As a mother, she exemplified her generation. All her children and grandchildren were always encouraged to pursue their dreams and educational goals, while prioritizing family. We will always remember her humour and wit, and class. Tommy has had many wonderful friends in the east and west, and was fiercely loyal. We were all fortunate to have Tommy in our lives for for so long and we are going to miss her, while cherishing our memories of her forever. The family would like to thank all caregivers for their excellent care (Garrison Green, Home Instead, and Staywell). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
