ZELDA HERSHENHORN February 18, 1926 - April 18, 2020 Beautiful, classy, elegant, strong, perfectionist, selfless - this was Zelda. She was the daughter of the late Jack and Tillie Silverberg. Zel, (as she was known) was predeceased by her husband Kelly. She was the loving mother of Barbara, Hartley Hershenhorn and Nita Wexler, and Steven Hershenhorn and wife Dale Avrith. She was bubs to her two adoring granddaughters, Felicia and Jaclyn and the dear sister-in-law of Yetta Goodman. Zelda was predeceased by her loving daughter-in-law Terry Moranis. The family expresses boundless thanks to the staff at Sunrise, her personal caregivers, and in particular her prime ladies Wilma and MaryAnn. Zel will be missed by the many that respected and admired her. Rest in power and peace, you were a mother like no other. A Family graveside service will be held on Monday, April 20 2020. Donations may be made to the Zelda Herchenhorn Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324,www.benjami n.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2020