Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
(416) 489-8733
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Morley Bedford Funeral Home
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morley Bedford Funeral Home
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
1:30 PM
Saint Thomas's Anglican Church
383 Huron Street
Toronto, ON
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM
at her home
40 Bracondale Hill Road
View Map
Zelma Clemetena KIPPING


1924 - 2019
Zelma Clemetena KIPPING Obituary
ZELMA CLEMENTENA KIPPING née Charlton 1924-2019 Zelma died peacefully at her home at 40 Bracondale Hill Road, Toronto on Monday, May 13, 2019 of natural causes. She was 95 years of age. She is survived by her husband, John (Jack) Kipping; her sons, Albert and Gordon; and her grandson, Morgan. Zelma came to Canada from Jamaica in 1957 and married in 1963. She was very influential with her strong leadership abilities. She was an industrious worker practicing as a seamstress, a tailor and a professional housekeeper. For many years she worked for the T. Eaton Company at several downtown Toronto locations, and was well known there. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. A funeral service will be held at Saint Thomas's Anglican Church, 383 Huron Street, Toronto at 1:30 p.m. on May 23, 2019 with burial to follow at Prospect Cemetery. All relatives, friends and neighbours are invited to a reception at her home at 40 Bracondale Hill Road afterwards at 4 p.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 18 to May 22, 2019
