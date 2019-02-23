You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steeles Memorial Chapel
350 Steeles Avenue West
Thornhill, ON L4J 1A1
(905) 881-6003
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:15 PM
Steeles Memorial Chapel
350 Steeles Avenue West
Thornhill, ON L4J 1A1
Shiva
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
238 Davenport Rd. Unit #601
Shiva
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
238 Davenport Rd. Unit #601
Service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
238 Davenport Rd. Unit #601
Resources
More Obituaries for Zigmund SUCHTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zigmund SUCHTER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Zigmund SUCHTER Obituary
ZIGMUND SUCHTER On February 22, 2019. Zigmund, beloved husband of the late Zena (z'l). Dear father and father-in-law of David and Evelyne Suchter, Renee and Ken Metrick. Cherished Zaidie of Jana and Bryan, Amanda and Mike, Lesley and Eli, Jamie and Heather, and Andrew. Adoring Great-Zadie of Riley, Jacklyn, Shale, Max, Leya, Annie, Joshua, and Zena. He lived his life to the fullest and was a great inspiration to us all. He will be greatly missed. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 2:15 p.m. from Steeles Memorial Chapel, 350 Steeles Ave. W. (between Yonge & Bathurst). Interment will follow the service at Pardes Shalom cemetery. Shiva to be observed at 238 Davenport Rd. Unit #601. Shiva visits daily from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Evening services will be held daily at 7:00 p.m. Shiva concludes Thursday evening, February 28th. In lieu of shiva gifts, memorial donations may be made to the Holocaust Education Fund c/o Beth Emeth Synagogue 416-633-3838 and to the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care 416-586-4800 ext. 7884.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now