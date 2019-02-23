ZIGMUND SUCHTER On February 22, 2019. Zigmund, beloved husband of the late Zena (z'l). Dear father and father-in-law of David and Evelyne Suchter, Renee and Ken Metrick. Cherished Zaidie of Jana and Bryan, Amanda and Mike, Lesley and Eli, Jamie and Heather, and Andrew. Adoring Great-Zadie of Riley, Jacklyn, Shale, Max, Leya, Annie, Joshua, and Zena. He lived his life to the fullest and was a great inspiration to us all. He will be greatly missed. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 2:15 p.m. from Steeles Memorial Chapel, 350 Steeles Ave. W. (between Yonge & Bathurst). Interment will follow the service at Pardes Shalom cemetery. Shiva to be observed at 238 Davenport Rd. Unit #601. Shiva visits daily from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Evening services will be held daily at 7:00 p.m. Shiva concludes Thursday evening, February 28th. In lieu of shiva gifts, memorial donations may be made to the Holocaust Education Fund c/o Beth Emeth Synagogue 416-633-3838 and to the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care 416-586-4800 ext. 7884. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2019