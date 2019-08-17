You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Church on-the-Hill
Zoe Anne MURRAY


1935 - 2019
Zoë Anne MURRAY (née MOLSON) Zoë passed away peacefully at home after a valiant struggle with Cancer on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the age of 83. She is survived by her loving spouse, John Worsley and her son, Maximilian Hardinge, and predeceased by her sons, Charles Hardinge (1956-2004) and Andrew Hardinge (1960-2014). Zoë was born in Montreal on November 13, 1935 and was the daughter of the late Senator Hartland de Montarville Molson (1907-2002). Growing up in Montreal she attended The Study, went to Netherwood School in New Brunswick, and finishing school at Brillatmont International in Switzerland. On October 14, 1955, Zoë married Nicholas Hardinge and had three children. On December 13, 1983, she married Christopher Murray and lived happily at La Glinette in St Aubin, Jersey, Channel Islands. Upon Christopher's death on December 26, 2007 in Barbados, Zoë found companionship and love once again with John Worsley and lived happily at River Run in Uxbridge. Zoë was a world traveller, avid golfer, competitive tennis player, and passionate cook. She embraced the outdoor pursuits of fly fishing and shooting in Scotland, England and Canada with her family and four legged friends. Zoë was a loving mother to her three sons, mother-in-law to Julie, Sophia and Elizabeth, grandmother to Matthew, Emilie, Olivia, Thomas, Jamie, Melissa, Hugo and Oliver, and step-grandmother to Lucinda, Stephen, Doone, Willa, Harry, Jonathan, Dickon and Katie. The family would like to thank Doctors Trinkaus, Babak, Mahadevan, and the PSWs and palliative nurses for their kindness and devotion to her care. A private family service will be held at St Paul's in Uxbridge, and a celebration of life will be held at Grace Church on-the-Hill on Friday, September 20th, at 11:00 a.m. followed by a reception in the parish hall. Zoë's final resting place will be amongst the fragrant woods and velvet waters of Ivry - a place she adored with her family and cousins. Zoë will be forever in our hearts.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2019
