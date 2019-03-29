You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
ZOLTAN HERMAN On Wednesday, March 27, 2019 surrounded by his family in his 97th year. Zoltan is a survivor of the Holocaust. Beloved husband of the late Magda. Dear father of George and Mieke, Judie and Howard. Devoted Papa of Tamara (Susi), Corinne (David), Jennifer (Brad), Emily (David), and Jaime and great grand Papa of five. Survived by his loving companion Judith Alt. The funeral service will be held on Friday, March 29 at Steeles Memorial Chapel, 350 Steeles Ave. West Thornhill at 12:30 p.m. Interment follows at the Pardes Shalom Cemetery, Community 2 section. Shiva will be observed at Amica Thornhill 546 Steeles Ave. West on Friday following the interment service until 6:30 p.m. and then continues Sunday and Monday 7-9 p.m. Evening services Sunday and Monday only at 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions in Zoltan's memory may be made to the Sarah and Chaim Neuberger Holocaust Education Centre 416-631-5689.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 29 to Apr. 2, 2019
