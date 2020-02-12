|
ZOLTAN TOTH August 17, 1934 - February 8, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Cummer Lodge in his 86th year, with his caregiver at his side. Loving husband of Margaret (nee Watson). Loving brother to Ghislane and his late brother, Imre. Fled to Canada during the Hungarian uprising in 1956. Worked 30 years at Toronto City Hall. He was an accomplished sailor, member of Ashbridge's Bay Yacht Club, and an avid gardener. Special thanks to his caregiver Jessica, for her loving care. A reception will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Revera Donway Retirement Place Residence, 8 The Donway E., Toronto, ON, M3C 3R7, second floor reception area. Cremation to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to a charity of your choice, in memory of Zoltan. For online condolences, please visit www.etouch.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020