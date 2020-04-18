|
Cornelius Howard Considine
Age 80, of Morris, passed away on April 3, 2020, at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. He was born August 25, 1939 in Chicago, the son of the late Charles and Mary (nee Kennedy) Considine.
Neil as he preferred to be called as a younger man and Papa in his later years. He had a passion for cars that began at a young age, working at his father's service station. He enjoyed driving semi trucks and dedicated his time and career working for J Smith Trucking. When he wasn't working on the road or spending time with his family, Neil was a master repairman and handyman. If it was broken, Papa could fix it!
He is survived by his five daughters, Denise Adams, Diane (Dan) Naleway, Deborah Smith, Donna Considine, and Dawn (Michael) Victoria; grandchildren, Michael (Nicole) Adams, Jeffrey Adams, Lauren Adams, Brandon Adams, Danny Naleway, Rebecca (Joseph) Andrews, Stephanie Smith, Ashley (Joshua) Parker, Rachael Herrea, Bryson Victoria, and Christian Victoria; many great-grandchildren; three sisters, Catherine McEnroe, Dorothy Holt, and Bernadette (Phil) Racette; two brothers, Francis Hank (Linda) Considine and Charles Considine; two special son-in-laws, Charlie Jeff Smith and Mark (Kim) Adams; many nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joanna Considine; brother, Michael Considine; and two brother-in-laws, James McEnroe and Leo Holt.
Interment at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Hillside, IL, was held privately. Funeral Arrangements are under the care and coordination of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 18, 2020