Julius Hertko



Born: May 3, 1949



Died: May 15, 2020



"Jack" is survived by one brother Dave ( Barbara) Hertko of Prescott Valley, AZ., numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Preceded in death by his parents, Aloysius (Allie) and Gabriella Hertko and stepmother Margaret Hertko, one sister Sharon Kurtz, numerous aunts and uncles.



Born in Joliet, a lifelong resident. A graduate of SS. Cyril & Methodius Grade School, Joliet Catholic High School and Lewis University. Employed by PBD Worldwide. Formerly employed by Lion Photo and Romar Cabinet. He was an excellent, master photographer who loved traveling to Europe and Egypt. Jack was a historian of his family archives and his parish SS. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church.



Due to CoVid 19 private funeral services will be held.



Interment SS. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery, Joliet, IL.



