Rev. A. Joseph Follmar
Born: December 20, 1932
Died: March 25, 2020
Ordination Date: May 9, 1959, Reverend A. Joseph Follmar, 87, of Manhattan, IL passed away on Wednesday March 25, 2020 while he was sleeping at his sister Rosie's home. Born in Long Island, NY, he was the son of the late Ambrose and Dorothy (Heinrichs) Follmar.
He was educated at Holy Cross Seminary High School and one of the original members of the first Holy Cross Seminary High School class in 1947. Father Joe undertook his high school, collegiate, and philosophical courses at Holy Cross Seminary and did his theological training at St. Francis Seminary, Milwaukee, WI. Father Joe did further studies at the Catholic University of America in Washington D.C. Later while on sabbatical, he studied at Oxford and traveled his beloved Scotland. Fr. Joe served as a parish priest for over 50 years in the Diocese of LaCrosse, WI before retiring from St. Mary's Church in Greenwood, WI and Holy Family Church in Willard, WI and moving to Manhattan, IL to be near his sister and family. He continued to serve as a priest in the Diocese of Joliet, IL until his death. For Fr. Joe a walk with one of his beloved collies on an abandoned railroad in southwestern Wisconsin began a lifetime of interest in railroad history. He went onto help establish the Chicago & Northwestern Historical Society and authored numerous articles and books. While serving at St. James Parish in La Crosse, Fr. Joe spent a number of years at the Church Tribunal Office helping men and women obtain annulments. He was pastoral at heart and advocated for orphans and children in poor home environments. This compassion extended to the abused and those of humble circumstances.
Rev. Joseph Follmar was predeceased in death by his sister, Sister Mary Ann Follmar of Pawtucket, RI and is survived by his youngest sister, Rose Jurgens of New Lenox, IL, nephew Kurt Jurgens of New Lenox and his wife Laura and their children Moriah, Kiah, Nadia, Olivia, Aiden, and Luci, nephew Erik of New Lenox Jurgens and his wife Amy and their children Alexandra, Molly, Theodore, and Elizabeth, and niece Kari Ropers ofCedar Rapids, IA and her husband Mike.
Visitation will be held on Saturday March 28 from 2-4 PM at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held in La Crosse, WI. Interment will be in Catholic Cemetery of La Crosse in La Crosse, WI. In lieu of flowers,donations may be made in Rev. Joseph's name to: Mid-Continent Railway Museum, P.O. Box 358, E8948 Museum Road, North Freedom, WI 53951, 608-522-4261. All other condolences or Masses please send to the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to: Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St. (Rt 52) Manhattan, IL 60442 (815) 478-3321 https://www.forsythegouldfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 27, 2020