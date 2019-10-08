The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Services
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
Aaron C. Meader


1995 - 2019
Aaron C. Meader Obituary
Aaron C. Meader

Aaron C. Meader, age 23 of Plainfield, passed away unexpectedly October 5, 2019.

Aaron was preceded in death by his great-grandfather Richard F. Lowery and great-grandmother Luz V. Torres and great-grandparents Henry F. and Violet Meader; and great-uncle John T. Lowery and great-aunt Maureen M. Lowery

Aaron is survived by his loving parents Paul (Andrea) Meader and Elisabeth Rodriguez; one sister Ashley Meader, stepsister Samantha Munoz and stepbrother Faustino Munoz; grandparents Henry and Mary Elizabeth Meader and Emma A. Torres and Mario Velasquez; great-grandfather Lorenzo Torres and great-grandmother Mary L. Lowery; God-Brother Eddie James Gray Jr. and God-Sister Alena Jade Brinley; his special furry companion Pepper; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends also survive.

Aaron loved music and played multiple instruments such as the piano, drums, and saxophone. He enjoyed writing music and poetry. Aaron was a very smart, intellectual young man who graduated from Romeoville High school in the top 10% of his class as well as being recognized as an Illinois State Scholar. He possessed a passion for computer programming and electronics and was gifted with a tremendous sense of humor. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. with a Catholic Service at 7:00 p.m.

Additional Visitation Friday, October 11, 2019 from 10:00am until time of Baptist Service at 11:00am at O'Neil Funeral Home & Heritage Crematory, 1105 E. 9th Street, Lockport, IL 60441. Following all services cremation rites will be respectfully addressed.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the , would be appreciated. Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 8, 2019
