Aaron Daniel Yasko
Born: March 17, 1984
Died: October 5, 2019
Aaron Daniel Yasko born March 17, 1984 died October 5, 2019.
Aaron passed away on October 5, 2019 leaving behind his loving family-parents Daniel and Diane, brother Nathan (Jade),sister Sarah,sweet nephew Nathan jr. Uncle's and Aunt's Rick (Carol),Patrick (Lisa),Brian (Angela) O'Sullivan,Nancy Yasko and numerous cousins. Aaron will be truly missed by his true love, Lauren Norberg.
Aaron is preceded in death by his grandparents Richard and Dorothy Yasko and James and Mary O'Sullivan.
A private graveside burial for Aaron and his grandfather Richard Yasko was held on Saturday,October 12, 2019.
Pisut Funeral Services in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 13, 2019