Adaire Ann Hendrickson

Adaire Ann Hendrickson Obituary
Adaire Ann Hendrickson (nee Spittal)

81, of Romeoville, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at AMITA Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Joliet.

Adaire was born in Morris, IL to the late William F. and Mae Anabel (nee McGinnis) Spittal.

Loving mother of Ann (Tony) King, Nancy Brazzale, Jan, and Jill (Christopher) Turner; cherished grandmother of Nick, Matt, and Drew King, Jonathan Brazzale, Colin, Ryan, and Owen Turner; dear sister of the late Sue (Donald) Smith, Paul Spittal, and Bruce (Cherie) Spittal; Godmother of Karl Smith and Michele (Patrick) Tibbs; loved aunt of numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, New Lenox on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 4:00pm until time of Funeral Service at 6:30pm. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700 for info.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 10, 2019
