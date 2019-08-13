The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John M.B. Church
104 E. Zarley Blvd
Joliet, IL
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John M.B. Church,
Addie B. Wilson


1931 - 2019
Addie B. Wilson Obituary
Addie B. Wilson

Born: December 4, 1931

Died: August 5, 2019

Addie B. Wilson, affectionately known as "Tut" was born on December 4, 1931 in Grenada, MS to the late David Sr. and Susie Stokes.

She attended Joliet Public Schools and she also attended Joliet Township High School. After high school, she was employed by Caterpillar for 31 years until she retired.

Addie enjoyed playing cards, bingo, traveling and spending time with her family, especially her two sons. Addie was united in holy matrimony to Frank Wilson.

Addie departed this life on Monday, August 5, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her parents; David Sr. and Susie Stokes; four siblings, David Stokes, Jr., Dorothy (Stokes) Fortner-Cottrell, Mattie Williams and Charles Stokes.

She leaves to cherish her memories; her children, Charles (Melvia) Tabor and Audie (Earline) Wilson, Sr.; grandchildren, Scott, Tanisha, Janell, Charles (Allysa) Tabor, Audie, Jr., Audia and Elijah Wilson and two great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings; Annie Williams, Cleveland Stokes, Joseph Stokes, Daniel Stokes, Samuel Stokes and Reginald Stokes; god daughter, Tambra Lindsey; special friends, Elease "Sugar Baby" Creal, Becky and Annie Lee Jones and a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at St. John M.B. Church, 104 E. Zarley Blvd., Joliet, IL. Service at 11:00 AM, Pastor Herbert Brooks, Jr., officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 13, 2019
