Adela Geiss
Born: July 5, 1931
Died: July 2, 2020
Age 88 of Wilmington, passed away peacefully, July 2, 2020 at her daughters home.
Born July 5, 1931 in Del Norte, CO, Adela was a daughter of Antonio Gallegos and Semodoseia Martinez. She was raised and educated in New Mexico, and on April 9, 1955, Adela married Donald R. Geiss in Colorado Springs. She worked in the cafeteria at the Joliet Arsenal for 10 years, and later held employment with The Free Press for 15 years and Embassy Care in Wilmington for 12 years.
Adela was a member of The First United Methodist Church in Wilmington; Wilmington Moose Lodge #241 and the Wilmington American Legion Aux. She enjoyed playing bingo, slots and Yahtzee, and will most be remembered for her love of family, especially spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include four children: Charlene Cohoon, Donna (Steve) Van Wert and Ellen (Doug) Bryant all of Wilmington, and Donald (Carrie) Geiss of International Falls, MN; (11) grandchildren: Harold Cohoon, Janay (Ken) Ericksen, Brent Cosgrove, Jeff Cosgrove, Eric (Dana) Bryant, Cindy (Craig) Pierard, Taylor (Ryan) Tierney,Aaron Geiss (Fiance' Abby Hanson), Lexi Geiss, Drew VanWert and Kelsey VanWert; (12) great grandchildren: Kailey Ericksen, Jacob Ericksen, Cameren Ericksen, Brianna Cosgrove, McKenzie Cosgrove, Aubrey Bryant, Fynn Bryant, Maeve Bryant, Dalton Dugard, Laynah Pierard, Landyn Pierard and Bohdi Tierney; brother, Jose B. (Maria) Gallegos; sisters: Christina Gallegos and Louise (the late Abe) Maestas; step-sisters: Gladys Gober and Mary Ann (Chris) Maranjo; sister-in-law, Norma Geiss of Wilmington; numerous nieces and nephews, and her dear friend, Jenny Gonsalaz of Del Norte, Colorado, as well as grand dog, Lola.
Adela was preceded by her parents; husband Donald (2015); son-in-law, Harold Cohoon; brother, Joe Lopez; sister, Velma Southall; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: LaVerne (Jewellane) Geiss, Calvin (Margaret) Geiss, Ervin (Rose) Geiss, Leon "Gene" (Lois) Geiss, Orville (Freida) Geiss and Merle Geiss, and her ex sister-in-law and childhood friend, Mary Martin.
The family will receive friends for a visitation at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road in Wilmington on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service, 11:00 a.m. Rev. Harriette Cross will officiate. Face masks requirements and measures of safe social distancing practices will be in order, and the funeral home staff will assist the family not to exceed the safe number set forth for both the visitation and service.
Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Wilmington.
