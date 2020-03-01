|
|
Adeline A. Kapinus
Born: December 28, 1928; in Joliet, IL
Died: February 24, 2020; in Gillette, WY
Adeline A. Kapinus, Age 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Close to Home Hospice, Gillette, WY, with her family by her side.
Born December 28, 1928 in Joliet, Adeline was a daughter of Joseph J. and Tillie Stec.
Survivors include her daughter, Patty (Mark) Rojkowski; sons, Joe (Linda) Kapinus and Bob (Cindy) Kapinus; four grandchildren, Ryan (Courtney Bissey) Rojkowski, Justin (Nicole) Kapinus, Stefanie Kapinus and Kristin (Bob) Townsend; two great-granddaughters, Rayna Kapinus and Hannah Townsend and numerous nieces and nephews.
Adeline was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Arthur W. "Art" Kapinus (2018), parents and nine siblings.
All relatives and friends are invited to join the family for a committal service to be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood, IL 60421 on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:30am. Adeline will be laid to rest with her husband following services.
Friends may sign the online guest book by logging onto: www.PleseFuneralservices.com
Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the genuine care and direction of Kenneth A. Plese, in Joliet, IL 815-735-2125.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 1, 2020