Adolph B. Meditz
Adolph B."Al" Meditz, age 96, formerly of Joliet, IL, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Odd Fellow Rebekah Home in Mattoon, IL.
Corporal Adolph B. Meditz served in the US Army, 811 Battalion Tank Destroyer in WWII, June 11, 1942-April 7, 1946. Later, he was transferred to a Civil Service position in Japan managing a warehouse that supplied dry goods. Adolph spoke of teaching English to children of his Japanese workers.
Adolph was an Electrical Draftsman at the EJ &E Railroad for 30 years.
In retirement, he enjoyed gardening, landscaping, traveling and spending time with family and friends.
Adolph is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Doris Meditz, nee Grachan; daughters: Karen (Houssain) El Houdigui, Gretchen (Larry) Cimaglio, Lisa (Frank) Goldacker and Aimee Meditz; five grandchildren: Nora Ansaldi (Eddie Martinez), Bradley (Alycia) Cimaglio, Jonathan Cimaglio, Emma (Marko) Dragovich and Maria El Ghandor; eight great-grandchildren: Mateo, Adrian, Noemi, Manon, Renata, Kate, Henry and Caroline.
Surviving siblings are Emil A. Meditz and Evelyn Hentges.
Adolph was preceded in death by his parents, Mary, nee Hutter and Josef Meditz; and siblings:Mary Matthews, Joseph, John, Stephana "Marge" Wirth, Edward, Zita Vlasich, Olga Kraske, and William.
Interment will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donationst o the , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at
alz.org/get-involved-now/donate and/or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org/would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 23, 2020