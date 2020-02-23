|
Agnes B. Carey
Agnes B Carey, 95, passed away on January 21, 2020.
Preceded in death by parents Samuel and Agnes, son Dennis (Michael), grandson David, and husband of 74 years, Charles.
Survived by children Douglas, Charles Jr, Steven, Kathleen,James, and Daniel, 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
After moving from Chicago to New Lenox in 1974, Agnes started many new things: A large garden. The first of many college courses. Taking the 1980 census. Becoming an evangelical Christian. Sang in the choir, and solo, and in a trio. (Decades earlier, her high school trio almost joined a big band USO tour of Europe.) Flew to Israel. Worked for Big Brothers & Big Sisters. Counseled at Crisis Line of Will County.
For nearly 30 years, Agnes visited New Lenox homes for Welcome Wagon or as a Personal Greeter, a business she started at age 74. In later years, after the loss of beloved Chuck, she enjoyed visitors at HER home---family and beloved hummingbirds and songbirds.
Private services will held at The Journey Church of New Lenox.
The Salvation Army helped after a family fire in 1950. Please celebrate Agnes' life by donating in her name.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 23, 2020