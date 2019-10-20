|
Agnes Elizabeth Muren (nee Smolkovich)
We meet many people in our lifetime, not many would have left as many memories as our mom. Agnes Elizabeth Muren, of Joliet, passed away at the age of 83, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 due to heart complications.
She was a compassionate, loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Agnes was born on February 2, 1936 in Essex, Illinois, to Ignac and Anna (nee Munich) Smolkovich, who were farmers that soon moved to Hersher to raise their ten children. After high school, Agnes moved to Joliet to start working at the First National Bank. She met a strapping young man, the love of her life. John Muren and Agnes were married February 2, 1957 and were blessed with four boys. The late David Allen (2009), had special needs and the schools did not know how to deal with that type of student. Mom fought with the school district until a program was put in place. Even today their legacy continues with "The David Muren" classroom at St. Jude's Church, to test, help, and evaluate students. We used to joke, "You can mess with the Air Force and Marines, but you don't mess with Agnes when she's on a mission".
Very proud of her Croatian heritage, Agnes loved making kolackys and potica for the holidays. She enjoyed bowling (high game of 265), dancing, yard work, polka music, cooking, and Dan O'Donnell, who she saw many times with her sisters, Margaret and Rose. Agnes was the first Uno Tournament Champion, winning a trip to Disney World. She loved the pool parties at home with dad's golf buddies and wives.
Agnes enjoyed sports, especially baseball, the Cubs, and the Bears, but fell in love with hockey. We used to question her choice of a Patrick Kane jersey for Saturday Mass and she would just laugh.
Beloved mother of John (Denise), Dan (Sandra), Jim and the late David (2009); sister to Thomas (Nina) Smolkovich, Anne Lutgen, Josephine Sepich, John (Diane) Smolkovich, and Rose (Joe ) Ahern; grandchildren, Christopher, Ashley, Jacob, Grant, Alec, and Kaylin.
She is reunited in Heaven with her husband, John; son, David Allen; brothers, George, Carl, Daniel, and Edward Smolkovich; sister, Margaret; and parents Ignac and Anna Smolkovich.
Funeral Services for Agnes Elizabeth Muren will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. from the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet, to the Church of St. Jude, 2212 McDonogh Street, Joliet, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a. Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the David Muren Fund at the Church of St. Jude Joliet would be appreciated. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019