Agnes D. Butcher
(nee Jacklich)
93, of Joliet passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Agnes was born in Joliet to the late Joseph and Mary (nee Bick) Jacklich; beloved wife of the late Gerald J. Butcher; loving mother of Dianna (Jim) Webb, Doreen (Bill) Howland and Debbie (Dave) Cernauskas; cherished grandmother of Jerald Webb; loved aunt of numerous nieces and nephews.
Agnes was a member of Ridgewood Baptist Church, Joliet. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.
Due to COVID-19 and IDPH Guidelines private family services were held.
Interment Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet. In lieu of flowers memorials to Ridgewood Baptist Church would be appreciated. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700 for info.
(nee Jacklich)
93, of Joliet passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Agnes was born in Joliet to the late Joseph and Mary (nee Bick) Jacklich; beloved wife of the late Gerald J. Butcher; loving mother of Dianna (Jim) Webb, Doreen (Bill) Howland and Debbie (Dave) Cernauskas; cherished grandmother of Jerald Webb; loved aunt of numerous nieces and nephews.
Agnes was a member of Ridgewood Baptist Church, Joliet. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.
Due to COVID-19 and IDPH Guidelines private family services were held.
Interment Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet. In lieu of flowers memorials to Ridgewood Baptist Church would be appreciated. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700 for info.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on May 2, 2020.