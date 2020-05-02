Agness D. (Jacklich) Butcher
Agnes D. Butcher

(nee Jacklich)

93, of Joliet passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Agnes was born in Joliet to the late Joseph and Mary (nee Bick) Jacklich; beloved wife of the late Gerald J. Butcher; loving mother of Dianna (Jim) Webb, Doreen (Bill) Howland and Debbie (Dave) Cernauskas; cherished grandmother of Jerald Webb; loved aunt of numerous nieces and nephews.

Agnes was a member of Ridgewood Baptist Church, Joliet. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.

Due to COVID-19 and IDPH Guidelines private family services were held.

Interment Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet. In lieu of flowers memorials to Ridgewood Baptist Church would be appreciated. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700 for info.


Published in The Herald-News on May 2, 2020.
