Al lawson jr.

Al "Bud" Lawson Jr. beloved husband of Rosanne nee McCabe; loving step-father of Peter (Valarie) Walsh, Michael (Jennifer) Walsh and Patrick (Sherie) Walsh; devoted grandpa Al of Nicholas, Jessica, Maggie, Danny, Allie, Tyler and Kenley; fond brother of Linda (the late Dennis) Walczak.

Visitation Wednesday3-8 p.m. Funeral Thursday 9:15 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S. 94th Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Francis of Assisi Chruch. Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment Good Shepherd Cemetery Funeral info (708) 532-3100
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 11, 2020
