Laird Funeral Home - Nacogdoches
2116 South St.
Nacogdoches, TX 75964
936-569-1366
Alan Larson
Alan Bruce Larson


1958 - 2019
Alan Larson Obituary
Alan Larson

Born: August 23, 1958

Died:August 8, 2019

Alan Larson, PhD., 60, of Nacogdoches, TX passed away on Wednesday, August 8, 2019. He was born on August 23, 1958, in Joliet, Illinois, the son of Robert E. Larson and Myrtle Sagvold Larson. Arrangements are under the care of Laird Funeral Home, Nacogdoches, TX.

As a young child, Alan's parents were given the news that he would be disabled, however, Alan proved to have the extensive drive to work through whatever life handed him. He accomplished more than most people without disabilities would ever dream of.

He graduated from Joliet Central High School. The University of Illinois, Bachelor of Psychology. The University of Montana, Master of Psychology. The University of Washington State in Seattle with his Masters in Rehab Counseling. The University of Arizona with a Doctorate in Rehab Counselor Education.

Alan was a leader, and a teacher, but more than that, he was an inspiration to those he taught. Alan's accomplishments included teaching counseling skills courses, and helping students develop their counseling guides at his beloved Stephen F. Austin State University. He organized a disability pride parade in Nacogdoches, which was very personal for him. Author of numerous research articles, disability pride blogs, as well as a dissertation on looking at people with disabilities.

He enjoyed sports and was a very devout Green Bay and Cubs fan! Alan also loved being outdoors and nature. His final wish will be fulfilled by planting a memory tree urn in his memory, so that he may live on in something beautiful and giving.

Alan is survived by his mother, Myrtle Sagvold Larson; brother, David Larson; special friends: LeAnn Solmonson, Robby and Debby Patterson, and Bill Weber, along with many other friends from all over the country; and his beloved companion, his service dog, Holiday.

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert E. Larson, and his grandparents.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 14, 2019
