Alan Duane Lewis
Of Joliet, passed away peacefully at home, Thursday, October 22, 2020. He was born on the family farm in Peotone, IL. on February 18, 1937. He resided in Joliet from age five until present.
Survived by his loving wife of 62 years Marlene (nee Stickel), sons Alan (Sue) Lewis, Jr., Craig (Mary) Lewis and daughter Amy (Dave Hunnicutt) Lewis. Four grandchildren Ben Lewis, Jack and August Lewis and Oskar Lewis Hunnicutt. A sister-in-law Lois Lewis, brother-in-law Frank "Mack" Gardner and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by parents Thomas and Alice (nee Holmgren) Lewis, brothers Jack, Bob, Tony and sisters Pat and Janice.
Al attended Joliet grade schools and is a graduate of Joliet Township High School Class of 1955. Al also attended Joliet Junior College and University of Illinois. Al had an incredible work ethic, enjoying multiple jobs and trades over his life. His early jobs were as a Chemist and then transitioned to jobs applying carpentry and other building trades. His first project was building the home the family has resided in since 1967. Master craftsman with wood projects. His "weekend" job as an environmental sample collector lasted for over 57 years, when he retired at age 79. Vacation time was spent in Ely, Minnesota fishing on Basswood Lake. Many family memories were made at Pine Point Lodge, cabin ten.
Memorials to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 412 E. Benton St., Joliet, IL. 60432 where Al was a lifelong member will be appreciated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements cared for by Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory. For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com
