Alan Lee HickmanBorn: February 24, 1947Died: July 25, 2020Alan Lee Hickman was born February 24, 1947 in Chicago, IL to the late John L. & Mildred Hickman. "Moe" as he was affectionately known as transitioned this life on July 25, 2020. Moe accepted Christ as a teenager and was baptized at Shiloh MB. Church under his uncle the late Rev. J.W. Walton, Sr where he briefly served on the usher board.After graduating from Lockport High School, He enlisted in the Marine Corps. After discharge he began a long time career at Commonwealth Edison before retiring.Although never marrying, Moe truly loved kids. His nephews and nieces called him "Unka Moe", "Uncle Squezzie", and "Moe-Moe".Moe was preceded in death by his loving parents and two brothers John Thomas & Jeffery Scott.He leaves to morn his passing one Aunt Jyme Towns of Lockport, IL; one Uncle Earl Chandler of Long Beach, CA; Four Brothers, James Leon (Sandra) of Huntsville, Al; Herbert (Sharon) Hickman of Mebane, NC; Keith (Cassanda) of Washington, DC and Robert Hickman of Bloomington, IL; Two sisters, Shirley Hickman Smith of San Diego, CA and Sandra Hickman of Los Angeles, CA and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.Upon the request of the deceased this will be a closed casket service. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 Am at St. John M.B. Church, 104 E. Zarley Blvd., Joliet, IL. Service at 11:00 AM. Interment following at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.