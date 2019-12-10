|
Albert E. Denzy
Albert E. Denzy, age 78, of Elwood, IL, formally of New Lenox, IL passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at UIC Chicago surrounded by his loving family.
Survived by the love of his life of 58 years, Barb Denzy; children, Kathy (Sam) Incopero of Wilmington, Mike Denzy of California, Tammy Denzy of Ohio, Kris (Dan) Medrano of New Lenox; his sister Virginia McPherson of Joliet; 16 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and was an endearing friend to many.
Preceded in death by his son, David Denzy; grandson Tony Incopero; daughter-in-law Deanna Denzy; and his parents Virginia and Albert Denzy.
Al worked at Joyce Beverages for over 20 years and eventually retired from Verizon Wireless after 20 years of service.
Al was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was our hero, mentor, and best friend. The love you and mom had for each other is what shaped us all into the people we are today. You loved all of us unconditionally as we did you. You spent countless hours at sporting events, school events, and family events for each and every one of us. You never missed anything when it came to your family. You were always great for a good laugh. You taught us there is nothing more important than family and to always stick together. We will miss you and love you forever.
A visitation will be held on December 12, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial mass at St. Jude's Catholic Church in New Lenox.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U. C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 West Washington Street, Morris, IL.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 10, 2019