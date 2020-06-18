Albert G. Bessert
Born: February 9, 1951 in Chicago, IL
Died: June 12, 2020 in Chuckey, TN
Albert G. Bessert, 69, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 in Chuckey, TN. Albert was born February 9, 1951 in Chicago, IL to parents, Clarence and Pearl (Thomas) Bessert. Albert served 6 years in the Army Reserves. Afterwards, he had opportunity to work for Caterpillar in Joliet, IL, where he spent 30 years, retiring in August 2002.Albert enjoyed gardening, fishing, bird watching, and researching the family genealogy. He was an amazing jack-of-all trades, and will be remembered for his ability to fix anything.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Gloria (Donald) Zanella; brother, Donald Brown, Jr.
He is survived by his children: Jenniffer (Tom) Shepherd, and Nathan (Vidya) Bessert; grandchildren: Justin, Alana and Alexandria; sisters: Donna (Gary) Van Hoesen, and Ferrell (Ralph) Stewart; brother, Bruce (Mary) Bessert; numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held with Pastor Gary Hall officiating. Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 18, 2020.