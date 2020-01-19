|
Albert H. Ashby
Albert H. Ashby - Passed away suddenly at home, Sunday, January 12, 2020. Age 83 years.
Survived by his wife Margaret L. "Peggy" Ashby (nee Ward), two daughters Elizabeth "Livey" Ashby and Catherine "Cassie" (Gareth) Ashby Herschel. Five grandchildren Sophia and Dasha Duppong, Nathan LaTour, Ben and Bram Herschel. Also several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his grandson Cameron Albert LaTour (2016) and granddaughter Charlotte Herschel (2010).
Albert was born March 23, 1936 in Kendall County, living all of his life on the family farm where he passed. He was a kind, honest and good man beloved by his wife, daughters, grandchildren and many friends. Albert attended the University of Iowa at Ames, served in the U.S. Army and worked as an electrician with IBEW Local #176 until his retirement.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory.
For information call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 19, 2020