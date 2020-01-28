|
|
Albert J. Orseske
Late of Romeoville, IL went home to his Lord and Savior on Saturday January 25, 2020 at the age of 97. Loving stepfather of Paul (Cathy) Orseske Jr., Robert (Carol) Orseske, Kenneth Orseske, Dennis (Terry) Orseske and Edward (Melanie) Orseske also 13 step grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernadette (Jones/Orseske); siblings George, Michael, Edward, Paul, Anne, Raymond and Florence. Survived by his siblings Daniel (Joan), William (Kathy), Barbara (Robert Liner) and Rosemary (Robert Farmer). Al proudly served in the United States Marine Corp during WWII from 1943 to 1945 in the Pacific. Albert worked for Chicago Bridge and Iron Company (CBI) for over 35 years. In 1984 he retired from Chicago Bridge and Iron. He went to college at the University of Illinois (Champaign). We would like to give a special thanks to the Hartford family, all other family members, and the staff at the Illinois Veterans Home in Manteno, IL for all their support, help and loving care over the years. Visitation will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 9:00 am until 10:30 am at Anderson Memorial Home, 21131 W. Renwick Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544. Funeral Mass to follow 11:00 am at St. Andrew the Apostle Parish in Romeoville, IL. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the () appreciated. (www.Anderson-Goodale.com) (815) 577-5250
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 28, 2020