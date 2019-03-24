Albert W. Ray, Jr., MD



Albert W. Ray, Jr., MD, age 82, of Joliet, IL, passed away unexpectedly from cardiac arrest on the evening of March 14, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center emergency room, with his family by his side.



He was born in Attalla, AL on January 23, 1937, raised in Alabama, Kentucky, and Georgia. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Birmingham-Southern College and his Medical Degree from the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, GA (1961). He interned at St. Joseph Hospital in South Bend, IN and served as a Captain General Medical Officer in the United States Air Force at Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, GA. He completed his anesthesia residency with Associated Anesthesiologists of Joliet, SC (AAJ) in 1966, and joined them until his retirement in 2001. Simultaneously, he also worked at Silver Cross Hospital and AmSurg, Inc.



Al enjoyed his retirement years. He was an avid reader, never without a stack of books on his side table yet to be read - always offering an anecdote or observation from his latest read. He was a huge fan of the Old West, horses, Native American art, cowboy poetry, and science. There was never a time in his life when he wasn't volunteering for one organization or another. He loved spending time with his family - especially his grandchildren, gardening, and anything involving the green outdoors as well as a dedication and pride for taking care of his home and property, and spending time with his sweetie, Kay.



For Dr. Ray, helping others was a matter of the heart and a way of life. Through this and his work, he touched the lives of countless individuals and families. As a founder of the Will-Grundy Medical Clinic - offering Free Health Care Volunteered by Medical Professionals, Dr. Ray was once quoted as saying, "I hope that there will always be a way for the Clinic to function with community support until there is an alternative mechanism of care that works." He was later quoted as saying, "I grew up in a small town. If someone needed help, you helped them. I believe you pay it back. You pay it forward. But you pay it!"



He will be remembered for his generous service to the community. For him, volunteering in the community was a way of life. He was involved in the formation and leadership of such organizations as: Grace United Methodist Church and its Appalachian Service Project and Tutoring Program; the Drug Coordination and Information Council and Methadone Treatment Clinic; Introductory Lectures to New Parents Classes for OB Anesthesia; Joliet Area Community Hospice; Crisis Line; Will-Grundy Medical Clinic; St. Joseph Hospital Foundation; United Way of Will County; and, the Illinois State Medical Society. He was the recipient of many community awards that recognized outstanding community leadership and involvement. In fulfillment of his wishes and lifelong commitment to helping others, he was an organ donor.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Kay Lowe Ray; his children, P. Joanne Ray of Oak Brook, IL, Kathryn M. Ray, MD of Arlington Heights, IL, and Jeffrey W. (Michelle) Ray of Plainfield, IL; his grandchildren, Christopher, Bella, and Lily Ray; his siblings, John (Sue) Ray of Bloomington, IL, Freeda (Harold) Chapman of Macon, GA, Sarah (Wiley) Sloan of Highlands, NC, Rita (Tommy) Hollingsworth of Athens, GA, and Kathy King of Atlanta, GA; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Alan Ray (1970); and his parents, Rev. Albert W. Ray, Sr. and Alouise Klapp Ray.



The family will receive friends for a memorial visitation on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., at Fred C Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet. A visitation will continue on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church, 1708 Avalon in Joliet from 2:00 p.m. until time of Memorial Services at 3:00 p.m. Private interment of his cremated remains at Woodlawn Memorial Park will be at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to honor Dr. Ray to be made to Grace United Methodist Church (www.gracechurchjoliet.org), Joliet Area Community Hospice (www.joliethospice.org), or Will-Grundy Medical Clinic (www.willgrundymedicalclinic.org).



For information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2019