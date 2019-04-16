|
|
Alden Howard Erickson
Alden Howard Erickson, age 79, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Morris Hospital.
Survived by his loving wife, Jeanette (Melnick) Erickson; children Beth (Bob) Colvin, Joe (Kim Kitchen) Erickson, Roxanne (Steve) Kolodziej, Wayne Erickson, Cassandra (Mark) Ashby, Evan (Vickie) Krause; grandchildren Kevin (Jessica) Colvin, Stephen (Britni) Kolodziej, Stephanie Colvin, Nicholas (Katie) Ferry, Cameron Dooley, Scott Kolodziej, Samantha (Isiah) Pouncy, Morgan Erickson, Kara Ferry, Ashton Krause, Madison Erickson, Collin Krause, Zach Erickson and Tai Ferry; three great grandchildren Stephen Kolodziej, Lillian Pouncy and Evelynn Kolodziej; brother-in-law Alvin Helland. Brothers, sister, nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by his parents Howard and Cecilia Erickson, Step Father Severt Severson; two sisters Lois Helland and Norma (Bill) Berg.
Born in Ottawa, IL, a Minooka resident most of his life. Graduated from Minooka High School. Alden was an Army Veteran. Retired Truck driver. He was a member of the Minooka American Legion Post #1188. Alden enjoyed meeting with his friends every day for coffee, and helped everyone in need.
Funeral Services Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home. Interment with Military Honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Minooka American Legion Post #1188, in Alden?s name would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 16, 2019