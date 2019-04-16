The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Alden Erickson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alden Howard Erickson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alden Howard Erickson Obituary
Alden Howard Erickson

Alden Howard Erickson, age 79, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Morris Hospital.

Survived by his loving wife, Jeanette (Melnick) Erickson; children Beth (Bob) Colvin, Joe (Kim Kitchen) Erickson, Roxanne (Steve) Kolodziej, Wayne Erickson, Cassandra (Mark) Ashby, Evan (Vickie) Krause; grandchildren Kevin (Jessica) Colvin, Stephen (Britni) Kolodziej, Stephanie Colvin, Nicholas (Katie) Ferry, Cameron Dooley, Scott Kolodziej, Samantha (Isiah) Pouncy, Morgan Erickson, Kara Ferry, Ashton Krause, Madison Erickson, Collin Krause, Zach Erickson and Tai Ferry; three great grandchildren Stephen Kolodziej, Lillian Pouncy and Evelynn Kolodziej; brother-in-law Alvin Helland. Brothers, sister, nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by his parents Howard and Cecilia Erickson, Step Father Severt Severson; two sisters Lois Helland and Norma (Bill) Berg.

Born in Ottawa, IL, a Minooka resident most of his life. Graduated from Minooka High School. Alden was an Army Veteran. Retired Truck driver. He was a member of the Minooka American Legion Post #1188. Alden enjoyed meeting with his friends every day for coffee, and helped everyone in need.

Funeral Services Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home. Interment with Military Honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Minooka American Legion Post #1188, in Alden?s name would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now