Aleigh McKenna Dockery
Aleigh McKenna Dockery, age 7 weeks, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
Survived by her parents, Amy M. Thomas and James P. Dockery; her brothers, Jordan Papesh and Aiden Papesh; her grandparents, Cheryl Thomas, Cindy (Greg) Hutson and Jim (Debbie) Dockery; her great-grandparents, Robert (Joyce) Grundhofer. Numerous aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
Preceded in death by her grandfather, Kevin Thomas; her great-grandfather, Philip Cooper and great-grandmother, Janet Cooper.
Funeral services for Aleigh will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson Street, Joliet, IL. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Interment will follow at Elmhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family will be appreciated.
In accordance with the current COVID-19 guidelines, all attendees will be required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing while in the funeral home.
For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com