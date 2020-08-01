1/1
Aleigh McKenna Dockery
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aleigh's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aleigh McKenna Dockery

Aleigh McKenna Dockery, age 7 weeks, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Survived by her parents, Amy M. Thomas and James P. Dockery; her brothers, Jordan Papesh and Aiden Papesh; her grandparents, Cheryl Thomas, Cindy (Greg) Hutson and Jim (Debbie) Dockery; her great-grandparents, Robert (Joyce) Grundhofer. Numerous aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.

Preceded in death by her grandfather, Kevin Thomas; her great-grandfather, Philip Cooper and great-grandmother, Janet Cooper.

Funeral services for Aleigh will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson Street, Joliet, IL. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Interment will follow at Elmhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family will be appreciated.

In accordance with the current COVID-19 guidelines, all attendees will be required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing while in the funeral home.

For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
815-725-0100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farkas Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved