Alex Joseph Dauzvardis



Born: July 22, 1982; in Joliet, IL



Died: June 6, 2019; in Rockdale, IL



Alex Joseph Dauzvardis, 36, passed on Thursday, June 6, 2019 near his home in Rockdale, Illinois. Alex was born July 22, 1982 in Joliet Illinois.



A jack of all trades and hard worker, Alex held jobs in various positions ranging from construction to health and fitness. He loved artwork and was very skilled in drawing, painting and tattoo artistry. His favorite color was green. His favorite song was Iris from the Goo Goo Dolls. He lived life with a sense of adventure and was always ready to help anyone in need.



At the age of 6, Alex was adopted and raised by the Dauzvardis family. He attended Laraway grade school and Joliet Central High School.



He is loved and survived by his parents Michael and Mary Dauzvardis, his two daughters whom he truly loves, Autumn and Ella Riggs and their mother, Amy Riggs. He will also be missed by his many siblings Anna Dauzvardis (Strawberry), Richard Dauzvardis, Amanda, Tina, Thomas, Vicki, Cecil and Thaddeus, his godmother Jackie Shoemaker and the rest of his family and friends.



Alex continues to live and breathe through all of us.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 11th from 6:00- 8:00.pm. A service will be held on Wednesday, June 12th at 10:00am. Both will be held at Sacred Heart Church located at 337 S. Ottawa Street, Joliet IL. Lunch will follow the service in the church hall.



Heroes get remember, but legends never die. And Alex was nothing short of legendary.