Alex Reyes
Born: September 28, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Died: August 10, 2020; Morris, IL
Age 37 of Morris and formerly of Joliet, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Morris Hospital with his family by his side.
Born September 28, 1982 in Joliet, Alexander Joseph Reyes was a son of Christopher Reyes and Lusie Diaz. Alex spent his time with his family and friends. He thrived on being a super dad and he lived each and every day for all of his children. His interests included superman obsessions and making his family laugh. Alex will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Alex is survived by his daughters: Gwendalyn Reyes, Bugga (Elizabeth) Reyes and Joey (Emalie) Reyes; parents: Christopher (Raquel) Reyes and Lusie Diaz (Paul Raab); brothers: Daniel Reyes (Kelly Patterson), Steven Reyes, Chris Reyes and David Reyes; sisters: Maria Reyes and Fayth Sosa; step-sister: Nicolette Raab; step-son: Xander (Alixander) Awalt, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Alejandro & Catalina Diaz; paternal grandparents: Cresencio and Filomena Reyes; aunt: Maria Martinez; uncles: Juan Izaguirre and Ralph Diaz, and dearest cousin, Amber Diaz.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until time of funeral service, 7:30 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing practices are required inside the funeral home and a capacity of 50 guests will be allowed in at a time. Guests are encouraged to visit, but be brief in there stay to allow for more attendees. For the funeral service, those that wish to attend, but are not immediate family are encouraged to watch via the livestream broadcast from the safety of their home.
Per Alex's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded following services.
Obituary and tribute wall for Alex Reyes available at www.tezakfuneralhome.com
