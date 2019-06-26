|
ALICE A. PODOBNIK
(PANTOL)
Alice A. (Pantol) Podobnik, age 83, of Frankfort, passed away Sunday, June 23rd, 2019 at Silver Cross Hospitalin New Lenox.
Alice is survived by her loving family, children, Linda (Eric) Dahlman, Edward (Paula) Podobnik, Michael Podobnik, Debra (Anthony) Minette, James (Maureen) Podobnik, Jean (Glenn) Gromnicki, Laura (Barry) Anderson, sister, Lottie Matile, brother in-law, Eugene Lilek, grandchildren, Brian (Stacy) Dahlman, Kevin (Kate) Dahlman, Neal (Michelle) Dahlman, Gregory Podobnik, Bradley Podobnik, Holly (Steve) Michau, Michael (Amy) Podobnik, Jonathan Podobnik, Anthony (Holli) Minette, Anna (Jeno) Giorgi, Aimee (Ryan) York, James Podobnik, Allison Podobnik, Emma (Tyler) Juenger, Ryan Gromnicki, Kara Gromnicki, Kelly Gromnicki, great grandchildren, Ella, Nolan, Tyler, Caleb, Louisa, Olivia, Benjamin, Ashley, Faith, Ellie, Haley, Anthony, Dominic, Nico, Francesca and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Peter & Mary Pantol (Marchel), husband, Edward Podobnik, daughter in-law, Cheri Podobnik, siblings, Stella (Jake) Koerner, Stephanie (Joe) Patrick, Jeanette (Lawrence)Koerner, Bernice (Elmer) Koerner, Walter (Doris) Pantol, Loretta Lilek and Francis (Audrey) Pantol.
Alice was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Frankfort. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who greatly enjoyed spending time with her family.
Family will receive friends Thursday, June 27th, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423. Funeral service, Friday, June 28th, 2019 with prayers at the funeral home at 9:30 AM and then to St. Anthony Catholic Church, 7659 W. Sauk Trail, Frankfort, IL 60423 for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. Interment will be private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery on Monday, July 1st, 2019.
Forinformation, www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225.2
Published in The Herald-News on June 26, 2019