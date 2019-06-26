The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
815-806-2225
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
7659 W. Sauk Trail
Frankfort, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Podobnik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice A. Podobnik


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alice A. Podobnik Obituary
ALICE A. PODOBNIK

(PANTOL)

Alice A. (Pantol) Podobnik, age 83, of Frankfort, passed away Sunday, June 23rd, 2019 at Silver Cross Hospitalin New Lenox.

Alice is survived by her loving family, children, Linda (Eric) Dahlman, Edward (Paula) Podobnik, Michael Podobnik, Debra (Anthony) Minette, James (Maureen) Podobnik, Jean (Glenn) Gromnicki, Laura (Barry) Anderson, sister, Lottie Matile, brother in-law, Eugene Lilek, grandchildren, Brian (Stacy) Dahlman, Kevin (Kate) Dahlman, Neal (Michelle) Dahlman, Gregory Podobnik, Bradley Podobnik, Holly (Steve) Michau, Michael (Amy) Podobnik, Jonathan Podobnik, Anthony (Holli) Minette, Anna (Jeno) Giorgi, Aimee (Ryan) York, James Podobnik, Allison Podobnik, Emma (Tyler) Juenger, Ryan Gromnicki, Kara Gromnicki, Kelly Gromnicki, great grandchildren, Ella, Nolan, Tyler, Caleb, Louisa, Olivia, Benjamin, Ashley, Faith, Ellie, Haley, Anthony, Dominic, Nico, Francesca and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Peter & Mary Pantol (Marchel), husband, Edward Podobnik, daughter in-law, Cheri Podobnik, siblings, Stella (Jake) Koerner, Stephanie (Joe) Patrick, Jeanette (Lawrence)Koerner, Bernice (Elmer) Koerner, Walter (Doris) Pantol, Loretta Lilek and Francis (Audrey) Pantol.

Alice was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Frankfort. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who greatly enjoyed spending time with her family.

Family will receive friends Thursday, June 27th, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423. Funeral service, Friday, June 28th, 2019 with prayers at the funeral home at 9:30 AM and then to St. Anthony Catholic Church, 7659 W. Sauk Trail, Frankfort, IL 60423 for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. Interment will be private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery on Monday, July 1st, 2019.

Forinformation, www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225.2
Published in The Herald-News on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurtz Memorial Chapel
Download Now