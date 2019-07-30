|
Alice Constance Miranda (Beltran)
Born: January 18, 1916; in El Paso, TX
Died: June 26, 2019; in Shorewood, IL
Alice Constance Miranda (Beltran)
Age 103, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Alden Courts in Shorewood. She was born on January 18, 1916 in El Paso, TX to the late Librado and Celsa Beltran (Loya); beloved wife of the late Armand C. Miranda; loving mother of Mary Ann (Ron) Lehman, Anita (Wayne) Render, Dr. Armand Gregory (Gina) Miranda, and Norman (Brenda) Miranda; cherished grandmother of 22, great-grandmother of 33, and great-great grandmother of 8.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Carol Kabarec, granddaughter Lara Kabarec, and grandson Dominic Miranda.
Alice was a member of Hope Covenant Church in Orland Park, and babysitter for the Lockport Park District for many years.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Covenant Church, 14401 West Ave., Orland Park, IL 60462 would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on July 30, 2019