Alice Constance Miranda (Beltran)
Born: January 18, 1916; in El Paso, TX
Died: July 26, 2019; in Shorewood, IL
Alice Constance Miranda (Beltran) age 103, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Alden Courts in Shorewood. She was born on January 18, 1916 in El Paso, TX to the late Librado and Celsa Beltran (Loya); beloved wife of the late Armand C. Miranda; loving mother of Mary Ann (Ron) Lehman, Anita (Wayne) Render, Dr. Armand Gregory (Gina) Miranda, and Norman (Brenda) Miranda; cherished grandmother of 22, great-grandmother of 33, and great-great grandmother of 8. She was preceded in death by her daughter Carol Kabarec, granddaughter Lara Kabarec, and grandson Dominic Miranda. Alice was a member of Hope Covenant Church in Orland Park, and babysitter for the Lockport Park District for many years.
Family will receive friends at Goodale Memorial Chapel, 912 S. Hamilton St, Lockport, IL 60441 on Wednesday, July 31 9:30am until time of Funeral Service at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Covenant Church, 14401 West Ave., Orland Park, IL 60462 would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News from July 30 to July 31, 2019