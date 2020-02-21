The Herald-News Obituaries
|
The Maple Funeral Home & Crematory
24300 W. Ford
Channahon, IL 60410
(815) 467-1234
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Minooka United Methodist Church
205 W Church St.
View Map

Alice Davenport


1936 - 2020
Alice Davenport Obituary
Alice Davenport

Alice Davenport (nee Olson) Of Minooka, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the age of 83 years.

Born in Pontiac, IL the daughter of the late Ernest and Dorothy Olson.

Beloved Wife for 62 years to Maurice Davenport.

Also survived by her daughter, Debra (Brian) Gettler and her son Scott (Holly Bernard) Davenport, Four Grandchildren and Six Great Grandchildren.

Alice was a proud homemaker who loved caring for her family. She had many talents and enjoyed the arts and crafts. She was a member of Minooka United Methodist Church. She cherished time spent with her church family in worship and fellowship. She will be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Alice Davenport will be lying in state on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 9:00 AM until Funeral Service begin Sat 10:00 AM at Minooka United Methodist Church located at 205 W Church St. Pastor Sarah Hong Officiating. In lieu of flowers Memorials may be directed to the Minooka United Methodist Church on Ridge Road Development Fund. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery,Joliet.

For information 815. 467-1234 or www.themaplefuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 21, 2020
